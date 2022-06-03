India adds 4,041 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 10 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, June 3, 2022

India today added 4,041 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and ten deaths to its tally in the last 24 hours -- higher than yesterday's numbers.

Of the ten deaths registered today, six were previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities of the past few weeks in Kerala. The remaining four deaths included two in Delhi and one each in Maharashtra and Nagaland.

The country had yesterday reported 3,712 new cases of COVID-19 infection and five deaths, all of which were previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities of the past few weeks in Kerala.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 524,651 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,168,585 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,622,757 today, up 2,363 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.74%.

However, the number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country went up for the 11th consecutive day today, by 1,668 to 21,177.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 193.83 crore today, including 12.05 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 0.95% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.73% today.

A total of 85.17 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 4.25 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

