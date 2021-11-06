India adds 392 COVID-19 deaths as new cases dip to 10,929 in last 24 hours

New Delhi, November 6, 2021

India today saw a dip in the number of new cases of COVID-19 infection to 10,929 in the last 24 hours even as it added 392 deaths, including 268 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala which were added to the tally in the state as part of an ongoing reconciliation of data of the past several months.

With this, Kerala has so far revised its COVID-19 death toll upwards by as many as 4,882 in the last 14 days as a result of the ongoing audit of the data. This has taken the death toll in the state so far to 33,048.

Not counting those 268 previously unreported deaths in Kerala, India today registered 124 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

The country had yesterday logged 12,729 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 221 deaths, including 81 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala.

Kerala, which had posted consistently high COVID-19 numbers for many weeks, has seen a dip in the number of new cases for several days now. The state registered 6,580 new cases and 46 deaths in the last 24 hours as compared to 7,545 cases and 55 deaths yesterday.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 460,265 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 34,344,683 today.

Of the 124 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala accounted for 46, followed by 17 in Maharashtra and 13 each in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

All other states reported less than ten deaths each, with as many as 19 States and Union Territories, including national capital Delhi, posting zero deaths during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 33,737,468, up 12,509 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.23% -- the highest since March 2020.

The number of active cases in the country went down by 1,972 to 146,950 today -- the lowest in 255 days.

The Ministry said that the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 107.92 crore, including 20.75 lakh doses administered during the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 1.27% today, below 2% for the 43rd day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 1.35% today, below 2% for 33 consecutive days now.

NNN