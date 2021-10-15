India adds 379 deaths to its COVID-19 tally, 16,862 fresh cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, October 15, 2021

India today added 379 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 16,862 fresh cases of infection in the last 24 hours even as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic continued to decelerate in most parts of the country.

The 379 deaths reported today include 174 cases of recent weeks in Haryana which were declared as COVID-19 deaths by the State Death Audit Committee.

The country had recorded 246 COVID-19 deaths and 18,987 new cases of infection yesterday.

The number of new cases in a single day remained below the 20,000-mark for the seventh day. It also reverse a two-day upward trend.

Kerala, which had been posting consistently high COVID-19 numbers for many weeks, has seen a dip in the number of new cases for some days now. It reported 9,246 new cases of infection and 96 deaths in the last 24 hours as compared to 11,079 cases and 123 deaths posted yesterday.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 451,814 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 34,037,592 today.

Of the 379 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, apart from the 174 deaths of recent weeks added to the tall today and the 96 deaths in Kerala, there were 35 deaths in Maharashtra, 20 in Tamil Nadu and 10 each in Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal.

All other states reported less than 10 deaths each, with as many as 21 States and Union Territories, including national capital Delhi, posting zero deaths during the last 24 hours.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 33,3382,100 today, up 19,391 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.07% -- the highest since March 2020.

The number of active cases in the country decreased by 2,908 to 203,678 today, the lowest in 216 days.

The Health Ministry said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far had crossed 97.14 crore, including 30.26 lakh doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 1.42% today, below 3% for the 112th day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 1.43% today, below 3% for 46 consecutive days now.

