India adds 378 COVID-19 deaths, 18,870 new cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, September 29, 2021

India today added 378 more COVID-19 fatalities, including 64 previously unreported deaths in Haryana, and 18,870 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours even as, overall, most parts of the country continued to see a deceleration in the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The country had logged 179 COVID-19 deaths and 18,795 new cases of infection yesterday.

The number of new cases in a single day remained below 20,000 for the second day today after falling below that level yesterday for the first time in more than six months.

Similarly, the number of COVID-19 deaths in a single day had dropped below 200 yesterday for the first time in 189 days.

Kerala, which has been posting consistently high COVID-19 numbers for the past many weeks, has seen a dip in the number of new cases in the last two days, with 11,196 cases reported in the last 24 hours. There 149 COVID-19 deaths in the state in this period. The state had posted 11,699 cases and 58 deaths yesterday.

The state still accounted for more than 59% of the new cases of COVID-19 infection and about 39% of the deaths in the country in the last 24 hours.

The number of new cases in the country has now stayed below the 50,000-mark for 90 consecutive days. It has remained below 40,000 for 17 days and below 30,000 for five days now.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 447,751 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 33,716,451 today.

Of the 378 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala accounted for the highest number at 149, followed by the 64 previously unreported deaths in Haryana, 60 deaths in Maharashtra, 17 each in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, 13 in West Bengal and 10 in Assam.

All other states reported less than 10 deaths each, with as many as 12 States and Union Territories, including national capital Delhi, posting zero deaths during the last 24 hours.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 32,986,180, up 28,178 from yesterday. The recovery rate rose to 97.83% -- the highest since March 2020.

The number of active cases in the country fell by 9,686 to 282,520 today, the lowest in 194 days.

The Health Ministry said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far had crossed 87.66 crore today, including 54.13 lakh doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 1.82% today, below 3% for the 96th day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 1.25% today, below 3% for 30 consecutive days now.

