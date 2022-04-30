India adds 3,688 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 50 deaths in past 24 hours

New Delhi, April 30, 2022

India today added 3,688 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection -- higher than yesterday's number -- and 50 deaths to its tally in the past 24 hours.

The 50 deaths registered in the country in the last 24 hours included as many as 45 previously unreported COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala.

Of the remaining five deaths, two each were recorded in Delhi and Maharashtra and one in Uttar Pradesh.

The country had yesterday posted 3,377 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 60 deaths, including 42 previously unreported fatalities in Karnataka and 14 in Kerala.

With the latest data released by the Ministry this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 523,803 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,075,864 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,533,377 today, up 2,755 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.74%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country rose for the fourth consecutive day today, going up by 883 to 18,684.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 188.89 crore today, including 22.58 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate went up to 0.74% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.66% today.

A total of 83.74 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 4.96 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

