India adds 3,303 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 39 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, April 28, 2022

India today added 3,303 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 39 deaths to its tally in the last 24 hours -- higher than yesterday's numbers.

The 39 deaths posted today included 36 previously unreported COVID-19 deaths in Kerala.

The country had yesterday logged 2,927 cases of COVID-19 infection and 32 deaths, including 26 previously undeclared fatalities in Kerala.

The remaining three COVID-19 deaths posted in the last 24 hours included one each in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

With the latest data released by the Ministry this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 523,693 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,068,799 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,528,126 today, up 2,563 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.74%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country rose for the second consecutive day today, going up by 701 to 16,980.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 188.40 crore today, including 19.53 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 0.66% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.61%.

A total of 83.64 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 4.97 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

