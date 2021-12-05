India adds 2,796 COVID-19 deaths as Bihar reconciles data of past several months

New Delhi, December 5, 2021

India today raised its COVID-19 death toll by a whopping 2,796 as Bihar, after reconciliation of its data for the past several months, added 2,426 to its death tally.

With this, the COVID-19 death toll in Bihar so far has risen to 12,090.

Today's number of 2,796 deaths also includes 263 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala, where, too, the data of the past many months is being reconciled and updated. Kerala's death toll stood at 41,439 today.

During the last 24 hours, the country has also reported 8,895 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection.

The country had yesterday recorded 8,603 cases of COVID-19 infection and 415 deaths, includinng 225 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala.

Not counting the 2,426 previously unreported deaths in Bihar and 263 in Kerala, India today registered 107 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 473,326 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 34,633,255 today.

Of the 107 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala accounted for 52, Maharashtra 14 and West Bengal 11.

All other states reported less than ten deaths each, with as many as 19 States and Union Territories, including national capital Delhi, posting zero deaths during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 34,060,774, up 6,918 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.35%, the highest since March 2020.

The number of active cases in the country went down by 2,796 to 99,155 today.

The Ministry said that the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 127.61 crore, including 1.04 crore doses administered during the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 0.80% today, below 2% for the 72nd day and below 1% for the 21st consecutive day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 0.73% today, below 2% for 62 consecutive days and below 1% for the sixth consecutive day.

