India adds 2,527 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 33 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, April 23, 2022

India today added 2,527 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 33 deaths to its tally in the last 24 hours.

The country had yesterday recorded 2,451 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 54 deaths.

The 33 deaths registered today included as many as 31 previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala. The remaining two deaths were reported from Delhi.

With the latest data released by the Ministry this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 522,149 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,054,952 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,517,724 today, up 1,656 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.75%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country rose for the fifth consecutive day today, going up by 838 to 15,079.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 187.46 crore today, including 19.13 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 0.56% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.50%.

A total of 83.42 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 4.55 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

