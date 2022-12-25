India adds 227 new cases of COVID-19 infection, two deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, December 25, 2022

India on Sunday added 227 new cases of COVID-19 infection -- higher than Saturday's number -- and two deaths in the last 25 hours.

The country had on Saturday logged 201 new cases of COVID-19 infection and one death.

Kerala accounted for 61 of the 227 new cases of COVID-19 infection posted today, followed by 38 in Maharashtra, 21 in Rajasthan, 18 in Delhi, 16 in Karnataka, 15 in Punjab, and 13 in Telangana.

The two deaths registered today included one in Maharashtra and a backlog case in Kerala.