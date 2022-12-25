India adds 227 new cases of COVID-19 infection, two deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, December 25, 2022
India on Sunday added 227 new cases of COVID-19 infection -- higher than Saturday's number -- and two deaths in the last 25 hours.
The country had on Saturday logged 201 new cases of COVID-19 infection and one death.
Kerala accounted for 61 of the 227 new cases of COVID-19 infection posted today, followed by 38 in Maharashtra, 21 in Rajasthan, 18 in Delhi, 16 in Karnataka, 15 in Punjab, and 13 in Telangana.
The two deaths registered today included one in Maharashtra and a backlog case in Kerala.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,677,106 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country increased to 44,142,989 today, up 198 from yesterday.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went up by 27 to 3,424 today.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 220.05 crore today, including 1.11 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.
