India adds 2,259 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 20 deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, May 20, 2022
India today added 2,259 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection -- lower than yesterday's number -- and 20 deaths in the last 24 hours.
The 20 deaths posted in the last 24 hours included as many as 17 previously unreported COVID-19 fatalities of the past few weeks in Kerala.
The remaining three deaths included two in Uttar Pradesh and one in Delhi.
The country had yesterday logged 2,364 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and ten deaths, including six six previously undeclared fatalities in Kerala.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 524,323 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,131,822 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,592,455 today, up 2,614 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.75%.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country went down for the 12th day today, by 375 to 15,044 today.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 191.96 crore today, including 15.12 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.
The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 0.50% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.53% today.
A total of 84.58 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 4.51 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.
NNN