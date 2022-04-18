India adds 2,183 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 214 deaths

New Delhi, April 18, 2022

India on Monday added 2,183 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 214 deaths since yesterday to its tally so far.

But as many as 213 of the deaths logged today are from Kerala -- including 62 previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities from the past few months as well as 151 deaths between April 13 and 16 which have been reported late.

The country had on Sunday reported 1,150 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and four deaths.

The number of new cases stayed above the 1,000-mark for the second consecutive day.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 521,965 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,044,280 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,510,773 today, up 1,985 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.76%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country fell slightly, by 16 to 11,542 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 186.54 crore today, including 2.66 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 0.83% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.32%.

A total of 83.21 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 2.61 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

NNN