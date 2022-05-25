India adds 2,124 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 17 deaths in last 24 hours
File photo of a health worker collecting a nasal swab sample from a woman for a COVID-19 test, in Patna, Bihar on January 12, 2022Aftab Alam Siddiqui/IANS
India adds 2,124 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 17 deaths in last 24 hours

By Sonny Abraham/NetIndian News Network

New Delhi, May 25, 2022

India today added 2,124 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection -- higher than yesterday's number -- and 17 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The 17 deaths reported today included 13 previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities of the past few weeks in Kerala.

Of the remaining four COVID-19 deaths, two were reported from Delhi and one each from Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

The country had yesterday reported 1,675 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 31 deaths, all of which were previously undeclared fatalities of the past few weeks in Kerala.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 524,507 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,142,192 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,602,714 today, up 1,977 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.75%.

However, the number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country, after falling for 14 consecutive days, went up for the second consecutive day today, by 130 to 14,971.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 192.67 crore today, including 13.27 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 0.46% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.49% today.

A total of 84.79 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 4.58 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

