India adds 20,408 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 54 deaths to its tally

New Delhi, July 30, 2022

India on Saturday added 20,408 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 54 deaths to its tally.

The country had on Friday logged 20,409 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 32 deaths.

The number of new cases in a single day remained above 20,000 for the second consecutive day today after staying below that level for three days.

The number of 54 deaths registered today included 10 backlog cases in Kerala.

Not counting those, the 44 deaths posted in the last 24 hours included six deaths each in Maharashtra and West Bengal, four each in Haryana and Karnataka, three each in Gujarat, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, two each in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu & Kashmir and Madhya Pradesh, and one each in Chandigarh, Delhi, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Odisha and Sikkim.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 526,312. The total does not incude the 2,563 backlog deaths reported in Punjab last week.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, crossed 44 million at 44,000,138 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 43,330,442 today, up 20,958 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.48%.

The number of active cases decreased by 604 to 143,384 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 203.94 crore today, including 33.87 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 5.05% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 4.92% today.

A total of 87.48 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 4.04 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

