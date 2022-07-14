India adds 20,139 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 38 deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, July 14, 2022
India on Thursday added 20,139 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection -- the highest in nearly five months -- and 38 deaths in the last 24 hours.
The country had on Wednesday recorded 16,906 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 45 deaths.
Today's number of new cases is the highest since February 19 this year, when 22,270 cases of infection had been recorded. The number had fallen steadily since then and touched 796 on April 12, after which it has been slowly rising again.
Kerala accounted for 3,545 of the 20,139 new cases today, followed by 2,979 cases in West Bengal, 2,575 in Maharashtra, 2,269 in Tamil Nadu,1,231 in Karnataka, 743 in Odisha, 742 in Gujarat, 590 in Assam, 565 in Bihar, 527 in Telangana, 490 in Delhi, 421 in Uttar Pradesh, and 407 in Andhra Pradesh.
Of the 38 deaths, Kerala accounted for 16, followed by 10 deaths in Maharashtra, 4 in West Bengal, 3 in Delhi and 1 each in Assam, Bihar, Goa, Uttarkhand and Uttar Pradesh.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 525,557 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,689,989 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 43,028,356 today, up 16,482 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.49%.
The number of active cases went up for the 51st consecutive day today, by 3,619 to 136,076.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 199.27 crore today, including 13.44 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.
The Daily Positivity Rate rose to 5.10% and the Weekly Positivity Rate to 4.37% today.
A total of 86.81 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 3.94 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.
