India adds 20,139 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 38 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, July 14, 2022

India on Thursday added 20,139 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection -- the highest in nearly five months -- and 38 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Wednesday recorded 16,906 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 45 deaths.

Today's number of new cases is the highest since February 19 this year, when 22,270 cases of infection had been recorded. The number had fallen steadily since then and touched 796 on April 12, after which it has been slowly rising again.

Kerala accounted for 3,545 of the 20,139 new cases today, followed by 2,979 cases in West Bengal, 2,575 in Maharashtra, 2,269 in Tamil Nadu,1,231 in Karnataka, 743 in Odisha, 742 in Gujarat, 590 in Assam, 565 in Bihar, 527 in Telangana, 490 in Delhi, 421 in Uttar Pradesh, and 407 in Andhra Pradesh.

Of the 38 deaths, Kerala accounted for 16, followed by 10 deaths in Maharashtra, 4 in West Bengal, 3 in Delhi and 1 each in Assam, Bihar, Goa, Uttarkhand and Uttar Pradesh.