India adds 2,003 to COVID death toll after reconciliation of numbers in Maharashtra, Delhi

New Delhi, June 17, 2020

India today added a whopping 2,003 deaths to its coronavirus (COVID-19) toll after a reconciliation of the numbers of the past few weeks in Maharashtra -- the worst-hit state -- and national capital Delhi.

With this, the toll in the pandemic in the country has risen to 11,903 so far.

The country also reported 10,974 new cases of infection, which took the total number of cases in the country so far to 354,061.

In Maharashtra, the state government on Tuesday added 1,409 to the number of COVID deaths so far, including 81 reported during the previous 24 hours and 1,328 after an audit of the figures of the past few weeks.

Similarly, in Delhi, the death toll went up by 437 yesterday, of which 93 were reported in the previous 24 hours and the remaining 344 were added after reconciliation of the numbers of the past few weeks, official sources said.

This is the fifth consecutive day that the number of new cases of infection has exceeded 10,000 in a 24-hour period. The highest number in a single day was 11,929 recorded on June 14.

On the positive side, for the seventh day running, the number of patients who have recovered from the infection is more than the number of active coronavirus cases in the country.

The country is now placed fourth in the world, after the United States, Brazil and Russia, as far as the total number of cases is concerned, ahead of countries like the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Peru, France and Germany.

It has climbed to the eighth spot, after the US, Brazil, the UK, Italy, France, Spain and Mexico, in terms of the number of deaths, ahead of countries like Belgium, Germany, Iran and Canada.

Figures released by the MoHFW this morning said that the 2,003 additional deaths included 1,409 in Maharashtra, 437 in Delhi, 49 in Tamil Nadu, 28 in Gujarat, 18 each in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, 11 in Madhya Pradesh, 10 in West Bengal, seven in Rajasthan, five in Karnataka, four in Telangana, and one each in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Puducherry, Punjab and Uttarakhand.

This is the sixth consecutive day that India has recorded in excess of 10,000 new cases of infection and the 14th consecutive day that it has reported more than 9,000 new cases.

The country has also reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of this month. This is the seventh consecutive day that the country has reported more than 300 deaths.

In Maharashtra, the death toll has now risen to 5,537. The state also recorded 2,701 new patients yesterday, taking the total number so far to 113,445 cases, with a recovery rate of 50.99 per cent.

Of the total 81 fatalities reported yesterday, Mumbai notched 55 deaths -- taking the city's death toll up to 3,167 (including the reconciled data). The number of COVID-19-positive patients in the city has gone up by 935 to 60,228 so far.

Of the total of 11,903 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 5,537, followed by 1,837 in Delhi, 1533 in Gujarat, 528 in Tamil Nadu, 495 in West Bengal, 476 in Madhya Pradesh, 417 in Uttar Pradesh, 308 in Rajasthan, 191 in Telangana, 118 in Haryana, 94 in Karnataka, 88 in Andhra Pradesh, 72 in Punjab, 63 in Jammu & Kashmir, 41 in Bihar, 25 in Uttarakhand, 20 in Kerala, 11 in Odisha, nine each in Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, eight each in Assam and Himachal Pradesh, six each in Chandigarh and Puducherry, and one each in Ladakh, Meghalaya and Tripura.

The total of 354,065 cases so far includes those who have died as well as 186,935 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 155,227 as of this morning, up 2,049 from yesterday.

The number of patients who have recovered has gone up by 6,922 in the past 24 hours and the recovery rate has now gone up to 52.79%, according to the data.

Of the total of 354,065 cases so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 113,445, followed by 48,019 in Tamil Nadu, 44,688 in Delhi, 24,577 in Gujarat, 14,091 in Uttar Pradesh, 13,216 in Rajasthan, 11,909 in West Bengal, 11,083 in Madhya Pradesh, 8,272 in Haryana, 7,530 in Karnataka, 6,841 in Andhra Pradesh, 6,778 in Bihar, 5,298 in Jammu & Kashmir, 5,406 in Telangana, 4,319 in Assam, 4,163 in Odisha, 3,371 in Punjab, 2,622 in Kerala, 1,942 in Uttarakhand, 1,839 in Jharkhand, 1,781 in Chhattisgarh, 1,092 in Tripura, 649 in Ladakh, 629 in Goa, 560 in Himachal Pradesh, 500 in Manipur, 358 in Chandigarh, 216 in Puducherry, 179 in Nagaland, 121 in Mizoram, 95 in Arunachal Pradesh, 70 in Sikkim, 45 in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, and 44 each in Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Meghalaya.

The Ministry said 8,273 cases were being re-assigned to various states.

