India adds 17,073 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 21 deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, June 27, 2022
India on Monday added 17,073 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection -- higher than Sunday's number -- and 21 deaths to its tally in the last 24 hours.
Of the 17,073 new cases, Maharashtra accounted for the most at 6,493, followed by 3,378 cases in Kerala, 1,891 in Delhi, 1,472 in Tamil Nadu, 572 in Uttar Pradesh, 540 in Haryana, 493 in West Bengal, 434 in Telangana, and 420 in Gujarat.
Kerala accounted for 6 of the 21 deaths registered today, followed by 5 in Maharashtra, 4 in Delhi, 2 each in Goa and Punjab, and 1 each in Jammu & Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh.
The country had on Sunday logged 11,739 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 25 deaths.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 525,020 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,407,606 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,787,606 today, up 15,208 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.57%.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country went up for the 34th consecutive day today, by 1,844 to 94,420.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 197.11 crore today, including 2.49 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.
The Daily Positivity Rate rose to 5.62% and the Weekly Positivity Rate to 3.39% today.
A total of 86.10 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 3.03 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.
NNN