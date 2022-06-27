India adds 17,073 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 21 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, June 27, 2022

India on Monday added 17,073 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection -- higher than Sunday's number -- and 21 deaths to its tally in the last 24 hours.

Of the 17,073 new cases, Maharashtra accounted for the most at 6,493, followed by 3,378 cases in Kerala, 1,891 in Delhi, 1,472 in Tamil Nadu, 572 in Uttar Pradesh, 540 in Haryana, 493 in West Bengal, 434 in Telangana, and 420 in Gujarat.

Kerala accounted for 6 of the 21 deaths registered today, followed by 5 in Maharashtra, 4 in Delhi, 2 each in Goa and Punjab, and 1 each in Jammu & Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh.

The country had on Sunday logged 11,739 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 25 deaths.