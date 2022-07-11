India adds 16,678 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 26 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, July 11, 2022

India on Monday reported 16,678 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 26 deaths -- lower than Sunday's numbers -- in the last 24 hours.

The country had yesterday logged 18,257 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 42 deaths.

West Bengal accounted 2,962 of the 16,678 fresh cases of infection, followed by 2,884 cases in Kerala, 2,591 in Maharashtra, 2,537 in Tamil Nadu, 942 in Karnataka, 576 in Odisha, 546 in Gujarat, 459 in Telangana, 433 in Delhi, and 421 in Bihar.

Of the 26 deaths, Kerala accounted for 18, followed by four deaths in West Bengal, two in Delhi and one each in Andhra Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh.