India adds 16,678 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 26 deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, July 11, 2022
India on Monday reported 16,678 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 26 deaths -- lower than Sunday's numbers -- in the last 24 hours.
The country had yesterday logged 18,257 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 42 deaths.
West Bengal accounted 2,962 of the 16,678 fresh cases of infection, followed by 2,884 cases in Kerala, 2,591 in Maharashtra, 2,537 in Tamil Nadu, 942 in Karnataka, 576 in Odisha, 546 in Gujarat, 459 in Telangana, 433 in Delhi, and 421 in Bihar.
Of the 26 deaths, Kerala accounted for 18, followed by four deaths in West Bengal, two in Delhi and one each in Andhra Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 525,454 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,639,329 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,983,162 today, up 14,629 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.50%.
The number of active cases went up for the 48th consecutive day today, by 2,023 to 130,713.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 198.88 crore today, including 11.44 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.
The Daily Positivity Rate rose to 5.99% and the Weekly Positivity Rate to 4.18% today.
A total of 86.68 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 2.78 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.
