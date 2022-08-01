India adds 16,464 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 39 deaths in past 24 hours

New Delhi, August 1, 2022

India on Monday added 16,464 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 39 deaths to its tally in the past 24 hours, lower than Sunday's numbers.

The country had on Sunday logged 19,673 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 45 deaths.

The number of new cases in a single day stayed below 20,000 for the second day today after staying above that level for three days.

Maharashtra accounted for 1,849 of the 16,1464 new cases registered today, followed by 1,692 cases in Karnataka, 1,639 in Kerala, 1,467 in Tamil Nadu, 1,263 in Delhi, 1,029 in Odisha, 1,011 in West Bengal, 942 in Gujarat, 705 in Telangana, 704 in Jammu & Kashmir, 625 in Haryana, 504 in Uttar Pradesh and 465 in Punjab.

The number of 39 deaths registered today included 15 backlog cases in Kerala.

Not counting those, the 24 deaths posted in the last 24 hours included seven deaths in West Bengal, three in Maharashtra, two each in Karnataka, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, and one each in Assam, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir and Sikkim.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 526,396.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,036,275 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 43,365,890 today, up 16,112 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.48%.

The number of active cases went up by 313 to 143,989 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 204.34 crore today, including 8.34 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 6.01% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 4.80% today.

A total of 87.54 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 2.73 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

