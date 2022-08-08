India adds 16,167 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 41 deaths in past 24 hours

New Delhi, August 8, 2022

India on Monday added 16,167 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 41 deaths to its tally.

The country had logged 18,738 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 40 deaths on Sunday.

The number of new cases in a single day remained below the 20,000-mark for the third consecutive day today.

The number of 41 deaths posted today included 15 backlog cases in Kerala.

Not counting those, the 26 deaths registered in the past 24 hours included four deaths in Karnataka, three in Gujarat, two each in Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Odisha, Punjab and West Bengal, and one each in Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 526,730 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,161,899 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 43,499,659 today, up 18,558 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.50%.

The number of active cases went up by 577 to 135,510 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 206.56 crore today, including 34.75 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 6.14% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 4.64% today.

A total of 87.81 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 2.63 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

