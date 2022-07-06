India adds 16,159 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 28 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, July 6, 2022

India on Wednesday added 16,159 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 28 deaths -- significantly higher than Tuesday's numbers -- to its tally in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Tuesday logged 13,086 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 19 deaths.

The 16,159 new cases of infection recorded today included 3,098 cases in Maharashtra, followed by 2,662 in Tamil Nadu, 2,603 in Kerala, 1,973 in West Bengal, 839 in Karnataka, 615 in Delhi, 572 in Gujarat, and 552 in Telangana.

Of the 28 deaths posted in the last 24 hours, Kerala and Maharashtra accounted for six each, followed by three deaths each in Delhi and West Bengal, two each in Goa and Karnataka, and one each in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 525,270 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,547,809 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,907,327 today, up 15,394 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.53%.

The number of active cases went up for the 43rd consecutive day today, by 737 to 115,212.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 198.20 crore today, including 9.95 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 3.56% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 3.84% today.

A total of 86.49 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 4.54 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

