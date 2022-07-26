India adds 14,830 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 36 deaths in past 24 hours

New Delhi, July 26, 2022

India on Tuesday added 14,830 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 36 deaths in the past 24 hours -- lower than Monday's numbers.

The country had on Monday reported 16,866 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 41 deaths.

The number of new cases in a single day has stayed below 20,000 for the second consecutive day today after remaining above that level for the five previous days.

Tamil Nadu accounted for 1,903 of the 14,830 new cases registered today, followed by 1,700 cases in Kerala, 1,094 in West Bengal, 939 in Karnataka, 785 in Maharashtra, 760 in Assam, 739 in Odisha, 719 in Himachal Pradesh, 633 in Gujarat, 581 in Telangana, 543 in Chhattisgarh, 508 in Haryana, 463 in Delhi and 431 in Tripura.

Of the 36 deaths registered today, Kerala and West Bengal accounted for seven deaths each, followed by six deaths in Maharashtra, three in Gujarat, two each in Delhi and Punjab, and one each in Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Odisha, Tripura and Uttarakhand.