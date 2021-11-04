India adds 12,885 COVID-19 cases and 461 deaths, including 311 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala

New Delhi, November 4, 2021

India today logged 12,885 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours and 461 more deaths as Kerala added another 311 previously unreported fatalities to its tally as part of an ongoing reconciliation of data of the past several months.

With this, Kerala has so far revised its COVID-19 death toll upwards by as many as 4,533 in the last 12 days as a result of the audit of the data.

Not counting those 311 previously unreported deaths in Kerala, India logged 150 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country had yesterday logged 311 deaths, including 142 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala, and 11,903 new cases.

Kerala, which had posted consistently high COVID-19 numbers for many weeks, has seen a dip in the number of new cases for several days now. The state registered 7,312 new cases and 51 deaths in the last 24 hours as compared to 6,444 cases and 45 deaths yesterday.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 459,652 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 34,321,025 today.

Of the 150 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, there were 51 in Kerala, 39 in Maharashtra, 19 in Tamil Nadu and 14 in West Bengal.

All other states reported less than ten deaths each, with as many as 19 States and Union Territories, including national capital Delhi, posting zero deaths during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 33,712,794, up 15,054 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.22% -- the highest since March 2020.

The number of active cases in the country fell by 2,630 to below 150,000 at 148,579 today -- the lowest in 253 days.

The Ministry said that the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 107.63 crore, including 30.90 lakh doses administered during the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 1.17% today, below 2% for the 41st day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 1.21% today, below 2% for 31 consecutive days now.

