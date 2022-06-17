India adds 12,847 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 14 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, June 17, 2022

India today added 12,847 new cases of COVID-19 infection, higher than yesterday's number, and 14 deaths to its tally in the last 24 hours.

The 14 deaths registered in the last 24 hours included 8 in Kerala, 3 in Maharashtra, 2 in Delhi and 1 in Karnataka.

The country had yesterday logged 12,213 cases of COVID-19 infection and 11 deaths.

Yesterday was the first time that the number of new cases has crossed 10,000 since February 27 this year, when the number was 10,273.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 524,817 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,270,577 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,682,697 today, up 7,985 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.64%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country went up for the 24th consecutive day today, by 4,848 to 63,063.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 195.84 crore today, including 15.27 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate rose to 2.47% and the Weekly Positivity Rate to 2.41% today.

A total of 85.69 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 5.19 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

