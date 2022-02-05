India adds 127,952 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 1,059 deaths in last 24 hours

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has climbed to 501,114.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, crossed the 42- million mark at 42,080,664 today.

Not counting the 370 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala, the 689 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours included 225 in Kerala, 81 in Maharashtra, 53 in Karnataka, 35 each in Gujarat and West Bengal, 32 in Punjab, 30 in Tamil Nadu, 23 in Odisha, 21 in Rajasthan, 20 in Delhi, 19 each in Chhattisgarh and Haryana, 15 each in Assam and Uttarakhand, and 10 in Goa.

Other States reported less than ten deaths each, with six States and Union Territories posting zero deaths during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country increased to 40,247,902 today, up 230,814 from yesterday. The recovery rate improved further to 95.64% from 95.39% today.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country fell for the 11th consecutive day today, going down by 103,921 to 1,331,648 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 168.98 crore today, including 47,53 lakh doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate dipped further to 7.98% and the Weekly Positivity Rate to 11.21%.

A total of 73.79 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 16.03 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

NNN