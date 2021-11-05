India adds 12,729 new COVID-19 cases, 221 deaths

New Delhi, November 5, 2021

India today logged 12,729 new cases of COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours and 221 deaths, including 81 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala which have been added to the state's tally after a reconciliation of the data of the past several months.

With this, Kerala has so far revised its COVID-19 death toll upwards by as many as 4,614 in the last 13 days as a result of the ongoing audit of the data.

Not counting those 81 previously unreported deaths in Kerala, India registered 140 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country had yesterday logged 12,885 fresh cases and 461 deaths, including 311 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala.

Kerala, which had posted consistently high COVID-19 numbers for many weeks, has seen a dip in the number of new cases for several days now. The state registered 7,545 new cases and 55 deaths as compared to 7,312 cases and 51 deaths yesterday.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 459,873 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 34,333,754 today.

Of the 140 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, there were 55 in Kerala, 32 in Maharashtra, 15 in Tamil Nadu and 14 in West Bengal.

All other states reported less than ten deaths each, with as many as 21 States and Union Territories, including national capital Delhi, posting zero deaths during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 33,724,959, up 12,165 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.22% -- the highest since March 2020.

The number of active cases in the country went up slightly by 343 to 148,992 today. Yesterday's number, 148,579, was the lowest in 253 days.

The Ministry said that the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 107.70 crore, including 5.65 lakh doses administered during the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 1.25% today, below 2% for the 42nd day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 1.90% today, below 2% for 32 consecutive days now.

NNN