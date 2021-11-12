India adds 12,516 new cases, 501 deaths to its COVID-19 tally

New Delhi, November 12, 2021

India today recorded 12,516 new cases of COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours and 501 more deaths, including 372 previously unreported fatalities which have been added to the tally in Kerala as part of an ongoing reconciliation of the data of the past several months in the state.

Kerala has revised its COVID-19 death toll upwards by as many as 6,579 in the last 20 days as a result of the data audit.

The country had yesterday logged 13,091 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 340 more deaths, including 211 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala.

Not counting the 372 previously unreported deaths in Kerala, India today registered 129 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Kerala, which had posted consistently high COVID-19 numbers for many weeks, has seen a dip in the number of new cases for several days now. The state registered 7,224 new cases and 47 deaths in the last 24 hours as compared to 7,540 cases and 48 deaths yesterday.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 462,690 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 34,414,186 today.

Of the 129 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala accounted for 47, followed by 28 in Maharashtra, 13 in West Bengal and 10 in Himachal Pradesh.

All other states reported less than ten deaths each, with as many as 22 States and Union Territories, including national capital Delhi, posting zero deaths during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 33,814,080, up 13,155 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.25% -- the highest since March 2020.

The number of active cases in the country went down further by 1,140 to 137,416 today.

The Ministry said that the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 110.79 crore, including 53.81 lakh doses administered during the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 1.10% today, below 2% for the 49th day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 1.07% today, below 2% for 39 consecutive days now.

