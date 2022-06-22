India adds 12,249 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, 13 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, June 22, 2022

India on Wednesday added 12,249 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection --higher than yesterday's number -- and 13 deaths to its tally in the last 24 hours.

The 13 deaths registered in the last 24 hours included 8 in Kerala and one each in Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Of the 12,249 new cases of COVID-19 infection, Maharashtra accounted for the most at 3,659, followed by 2,609 in Kerala, 1,383 in Delhi, 738 in Karnataka, 737 in Tamil Nadu, 611 in Haryana, 487 in Uttar Pradesh, 406 in West Bengal and 403 in Telangana.

The country had yesterday reported 9,923 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 17 deaths.

The number of new cases in a 24-hour period has risen past the 10,000-mark again today.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 524,903 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,331,645 today.