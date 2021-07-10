India adds 1,206 COVID-19 deaths, 42,766 fresh cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, July 10, 2021

India today reported 1,206 deaths due to COVID-19 and 42,766 fresh cases of infection in the last 24 hours as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic continued to slow down in most parts of the country though a surge in Kerala and some other places remained a matter of concern.

The country had recorded 911 deaths and 43,393 new cases of infection yesterday.

The sharp increase in the number of deaths is mainly due to the 738 deaths posted by Maharashtra, which included 538 previously unreported fatalities which have been added to the tally after a reconciliation of the data of the past few days.

Kerala reported 13,563 new cases of infection and 130 deaths in the last 24 hours. The state had registered 13,772 new cases and 142 deaths posted yesterday.

The number of COVID-19 deaths in the country has crossed the 1,000-mark today after staying below that level for eight days. The country had reported more than 4,000 deaths a day on 13 days in May at the peak of the second wave of the pandemic.

The number of new cases has stayed below the 50,000-mark for 13 days now and below 100,000 for the 33rd consecutive day today.

The highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period -- 414,188 -- was reported on May 7.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll so far has climbed to 407,145 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 30,795,716 today.

Of the 1,206 deaths posted in India in the last 24 hours, apart from the 738 deaths in Maharashtra and 130 in Kerala, there were 69 in Tamil Nadu, 68 in Karnataka, 61 in Odisha, 24 in Assam, 19 in West Bengal, 14 in Andhra Pradesh, 13 in Uttar Pradesh, 11 in Punjab and 10 in Manipur.

The other states reported less than 10 deaths each in the last 24 hours. There were three COVID-19 deaths in national capital Delhi during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 29,933,538 today, up 45,254 from yesterday. The recovery rate improved to 97.20% from 97.18% yesterday.

This is the 58th consecutive day that the number of recoveries has exceeded the number of new cases.

The number of active cases fell by 3,694 to 455,033 today, the lowest since March 27 when the number was 452,647.

The number of active cases had touched 3,745,237 on May 10, the highest since the pandemic began in India. The active caseload had been continuously rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,926 in recent months. However, since May 11, there has been a steady downtrend.

The Health Ministry said a total of 37.21 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered so far in the country. As many as 30,55,802 doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 2.34% while the Daily Positivity rate stood at 2.19% today. It has remained less than 3% for 19 consecutive days now.

