India adds 11,903 COVID-19 cases and 311 deaths, including 142 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala

New Delhi, November 3, 2021

India today registered 11,903 new cases of COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours and 311 deaths, including 142 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala which have been added to the state tally after a reconciliation of data of the past several months.

With this, Kerala has so far revised its COVID-19 death toll upwards by as many as 4,222 in the last 11 days as a result of the audit of the data.

Not counting those 142 previously unreported deaths in Kerala, India logged 169 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country had yesterday logged 443 deaths, including 290 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala, and 10,423 new cases -- the lowest in 259 days.

Kerala, which had posted consistently high COVID-19 numbers for many weeks, has seen a dip in the number of new cases for several days now. The state registered 6,444 new cases and 45 deaths in the last 24 hours as compared to 5,297 cases and 78 deaths yesterday.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 459,191 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 34,308,140 today.

Of the 169 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, there were 48 in Maharashtra, 45 in Kerala, 21 in Tamil Nadu and 11 in West Bengal.

All other states reported less than ten deaths each, with as many as 15 States and Union Territories, including national capital Delhi, posting zero deaths during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 33,697,740, up 14,159 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.22% -- the highest since March 2020.

The number of active cases in the country fell by 2,567 to 151,209 today -- the lowest in 252 days.

The Ministry said that the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 107.29 crore, including 41.16 lakh doses administered during the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 1.18% today, below 2% for the 40th day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 1.11% today, below 2% for 30 consecutive days now.

