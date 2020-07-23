India adds 1,129 to COVID-19 deaths, new high of 45,720 cases

New Delhi, July 23, 2020

India today added 1,129 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), including reconciled numbers of previous days from Tamil Nadu, to raise the toll in the pandemic in the country so far to 29,861.

The number of fresh cases of infection in the past 24 hours has gone up by 45,720 -- the highest so far -- to reach 1,238,635 as the deadly virus continued to spread in various states across the country.

In Tamil Nadu, while 74 new deaths were reported during the past 24 hours, another 444 deaths were added to the toll on the basis of the report of the Death Reconciliation Committee in the Greater Chennai Corporation, a bulletin from the State Health Department said.

Without those 444 deaths, the number of deaths reported during the previous 24 hours in India would work out to 685, slightly lower than the highest of 687 recorded on July 17.

The previous high in terms of the number of cases in a day -- 40,425 -- was recorded on July 20.

India is now placed third in the world in terms of the total number of COVID-19 cases, after the United States and Brazil, ahead of Russia which is now in fourth place.

In terms of the number of deaths, India has moved up to the seventh spot, after the US, Brazil, the UK, Italy, Mexico and France and ahead of Spain.

This is the 12th consecutive day that the country has reported 500 or more deaths, the 19th consecutive day that it has reported more than 400 deaths and the 41st consecutive day that it has reported more than 300 deaths. It has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of June.

This is the eighth consecutive day that the country has reported more than 30,000 new cases of infection in a 24-hour period.

On the positive side, for the 41st day running, the number of patients who have recovered from the infection is more than the number of active coronavirus cases in the country.

Figures released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that, apart from the 518 deaths added in Tamil Nadu, the 1,129 deaths included 280 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, 65 in Andhra Pradesh, 55 in Karnataka, 39 in West Bengal, 34 in Uttar Pradesh, 29 in Delhi, 28 in Gujarat, 14 in Madhya Pradesh, 10 in Jammu & Kashmir, nine each in Jharkhand and Telangana, eight in Haryana, six each in Assam, Punjab and Rajasthan, five in Odisha, two each in Goa and Uttarakhand, and one each in Chandigarh, Kerala, Puducherry and Tripura.

Of the total of 29,861 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounts for the highest at 12,556, followed by 3,719 in Delhi, 3,144 in Tamil Nadu, 2,224 in Gujarat, 1,519 in Karnataka, 1,263 in Uttar Pradesh, 1,221 in West Bengal, 823 in Andhra Pradesh, 770 in Madhya Pradesh, 583 in Rajasthan, 438 in Telangana, 372 in Haryana, 273 in Jammu & Kashmir, 269 in Punjab, 217 in Bihar, 108 in Odisha, 64 each in Assam and Jharkhand, 57 in Uttarakhand, 45 in Kerala, 31 in Puducherry, 29 in Chhattisgarh, 28 in Goa, 13 in Chandigarh, 11 in Himachal Pradesh, nine in Tripura, four in Meghalaya, three in Arunachal Pradesh, and two each in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu and Ladakh.

The total of 1,238,635 cases so far includes the 29,861 patients who have died as well as 782,697 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 426,167 as of this morning, up 15,034 from yesterday.

The number of patients who have recovered has increased by 29,557 in the past 24 hours and the recovery rate has gone up to 63.18%, according to the data.

Of the total of 1,238,635 cases so far, Maharashtra accounts for the highest number at 337,607, followed by 186,492 in Tamil Nadu, 126,323 in Delhi, 75,833 in Karnataka, 64,713 in Andhra Pradesh, 55,588 in Uttar Pradesh, 51,399 in Gujarat, 49,321 in West Bengal, 49,259 in Telangana, 32,334 in Rajasthan, 30,369 in Bihar, 28,186 in Haryana, 26,772 in Assam, 24,842 in Madhya Pradesh, 19,835 in Odisha, 15,711 in Jammu & Kashmir, 15,032 in Kerala, 11,301 in Punjab, 6,485 in Jharkhand, 5,968 in Chhattisgarh, 5,300 in Uttarakhand, 4,176 in Goa, 3,449 in Tripura, 2,300 in Puducherry, 2,060 in Manipur, 1,725 in Himachal Pradesh, 1,206 in Ladakh, 1,084 in Nagaland, 949 in Arunachal Pradesh, 793 in Chandigarh, 733 in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, 514 in Meghalaya, 438 in Sikkim, 317 in Mizoram and 221 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

NNN