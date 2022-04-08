India adds 1,109 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 43 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, April 8, 2022

India on Friday reported 1,109 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 43 deaths in the last 24 hours amidst a continuing deceleration in the spread of the pandemic across the country.

The 43 deaths reported in the last 24 hours included as many as 34 previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala.

The country had yesterday logged 1,033 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 43 deaths, including 29 previously undeclared fatalities in Kerala.

The number of new cases had fallen below 1,000 for two days on Monday and Tuesday for the first time since April 18, 2020 in the early stages of the pandemic.

If the 34 previously undeclared COVID-19 deaths in Kerala are not taken into account, the number of deaths in the country in the last 24 hours stood at nine today, lower than the 14 registered yesterday.

Of these nine deaths, six were reported from Maharashtra, two from Kerala and one from Uttar Pradesh. All other States and Union Territories registered zero deaths in this period.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 521,573 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,033,067 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,500,002 today, up 1,213 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.76%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country dropped to 11,492 today, down 147 from yesterday.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 185.38 crore today, including 16.80 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 0.24% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.23%.

A total of 79.29 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 4.53 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

