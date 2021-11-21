India adds 10,488 new cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hours, 313 more deaths

New Delhi, November 21, 2021

India today recorded 10,488 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours and 313 more deaths, slightly higher numbers than those of yesterday.

The 313 deaths reported today included 216 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala, where the COVID-19 data of the past several months is being reconciled.

The country had yesterday posted 10,302 new cases of COVID-19 and 267 deaths, including 155 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala.

With the latest numbers, Kerala has revised its COVID-19 death toll upwards by 8,420 in the last 28 days as a result of the ongoing data reconciliation.

Not counting the 216 previously unreported deaths in Kerala, India today registered 97 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 465,662 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 34,510,413 today.

Of the 97 COVID-19 deaths posted in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala accounted for 32, followed by 15 in Maharashtra and 12 each in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

All other states reported less than ten deaths each, with as many as 19 States and Union Territories, including national capital Delhi, posting zero deaths during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 33,927,037, up 12,329 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.30%, the highest since March 2020.

The number of active cases in the country decreased by 2,154 to 122,714 today, the lowest in 532 days.

The Ministry said that the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 116.50 crore, including 67.25 lakh doses administered during the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 0.94% today, below 2% for the 58th day and below 1% for the seventh consecutive day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 0.98% today, below 2% for 48 consecutive days now and below 1% for the sixth consective day.

