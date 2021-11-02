India adds 10,423 new COVID-19 cases, 443 deaths, including 290 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala

New Delhi, November 2, 2021

India today recorded 10,423 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours -- the lowest in 259 days -- and 443 deaths, including 290 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala.

With this, Kerala has so far revised its COVID-19 death toll upwards by as many as 4,080 in the last ten days as a result of the audit of the data.

Not counting those 290 previously unreported deaths in Kerala, India logged 153 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country had registered 251 deaths, including 153 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala, and 12,514 cases of infection yesterday.

Kerala, which had posted consistently high COVID-19 numbers for many weeks, has seen a dip in the number of new cases for several days now. The state registered 5,297 cases and 78 deaths in the last 24 hours as compared to 7,167 cases and 14 deaths yesterday.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 458,880 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 34,296,237 today.

Of the 153 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, there were 78 in Kerala, 20 in Tamil Nadu and 10 in Maharashtra.

All other states reported less than ten deaths each, with as many as 17 States and Union Territories, including national capital Delhi, posting zero deaths during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 33,683,581, up 15,021 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.21% -- the highest since March 2020.

The number of active cases in the country rose fell by 5,041 to 153,776 today -- the lowest in 250 days.

The Ministry said that the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 106.85 crore, including 52.39 lakh doses administered during the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 1.16% today, below 2% for the 39th day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 1.03% today, below 2% for 29 consecutive days now.

