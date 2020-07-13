Income Tax raids conducted on Rajasthan Congress leaders

Jaipur, July 13, 2020

The Rajasthan political crisis took a new turn on Monday when Income Tax investigators raided premises belonging to people from Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's camp.

Searches were underway in offices of veteran state Congress leaders, including Rajeev Arora and Dharmendra Chaudhary.

Unaccounted cash, jewellery, property papers and lockers were seized, official said, adding that teams also carried out searches at Bhilwara and Jhalawad.

Congress has postponed its Legislature Party meeting by half an hour to 11 a.m. Around 74 MLAs have reached the Chief Minister's residence for the meeting. Party whip Mahesh Joshi said that the BJP is "misusing agencies for fulfilling its goals".

IANS