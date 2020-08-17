Incessant rains in Telangana, Godavari flows above danger mark

Hyderabad, August 17, 2020

Heavy rains continued to lash Telangana for the fourth consecutive day on Monday while the Godavari river was flowing above the danger mark at Bhadrachalam, inundating several low-lying areas.

Incessant rains continued in parts of the state resulting in flooding of low-lying areas, especially north and east Telangana.

A leader of ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) was washed away with his four-wheeler in a stream in Siddipet district. J. Srinivas, who was travelling in an Innova with his three friends, was caught in flood waters near Shanigaram.

While locals rescued three occupants of the car, Srinivas was washed away along with the vehicle. Cabinet minister and TRS Working President K. T. Rama Rao spoke to the district officials and directed them to intensify the search operations.

Several residential areas in Warangal remained inundated due to continuous rains. Authorities shifted people from inundated areas to the makeshift relief camps.

Continuing rains led to incidents of house collapse in different parts of the state. At least a dozen people were injured in the incidents.

Meanwhile, the Godavari was flowing well above the danger mark at Bhadrachalam in Khammam district, resulting in the inundation of several low-lying areas in Bhadrachalam and Pinaka.

The river breached the third warning level of 53 feet on Sunday night and touched 60 feet on Monday. Central Water Commission (CWC) officials have warned that the water level could reach 63 feet on Monday night as heavy inflows continued from catchment areas.

Officials said that it was for the first time since 2013 that the water level had crossed 60 feet. On August 3, 2013, the water level had reached 61.6 feet.

According to officials, the water level in the river has breached the 70 feet mark twice. On August 16, 1986 the water level in the river had reached 75.6 feet. On August 24, 1990, the level reached 70.8 feet. There were only four occasions when the water level of the river breached the 60 feet mark.

Authorities regulated traffic between Khammam and Bhadrachalam while transport to tribal areas in the district came to a complete halt.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao was regularly reviewing the situation from time to time. According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), he was obtaining the information from the districts and giving instructions and suggestions accordingly.

The meteorological department forecast is that heavy to very heavy rains will continue for the next three to four days, the CMO said.

The Chief Minister has already put the official machinery in the state on high alert.

