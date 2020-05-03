In steepest spike, Punjab sees 331 new coronavirus cases; total 1,102

Chandigarh, May 3, 2020

In the steepest spike recorded in the state in 24 hours, Punjab on Sunday recorded 331 new coronavirus cases, with the total climbing to 1,102, a health bulletin said.

Of the 331 cases, 326 were returnees from the famous Sikh shrine in Maharashtra's Nanded, who came back last week after remaining stuck for nearly a month.

In the past five days, Punjab recorded 728 cases -- a majority of them Nanded returnees.

Amritsar district recorded the highest number coronavirus cases for the second day in a row. It recorded 75 new cases, with the total patients now reaching 218.

Six districts -- Amritsar, SBS Nagar (62), Hoshiarpur (46), Muktsar (43), Bathinda (33) and Gurdaspur (24) ---accounted for 85 per cent of the new cases.

With the demise of two more patients, the state's death toll rose to 21.

IANS