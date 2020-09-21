Implement National Education Policy to make J & K heaven on earth, says Kovind

New Delhi, September 21, 2020

President Ram Nath Kovind has called for implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) in Jammu and Kashmir to make it a hub of knowledge, innovation and learning.

Addressing a conference on implementation of the National Education Policy in Jammu and Kashmir through a video message, Kovind said, "My dream is to see Jammu and Kashmir emerge as a centre of knowledge, enterprise, innovation and skill development.

Quoting from a popular couplet, he said these steps would make make Jammu and Kashmir once again a “Firdaus on the earth, a bright jewel on the crown of Mother India” as it was referred to in the medieval age.

The video conference on Sunday was attended in Srinagar by the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, Vice-Chancellors of Universities and Principals of Colleges in Jammu and Kashmir as well as other stakeholders.

Talking about the rich heritage in the field of education inherited by J & K, he said that it has been a centre of literature and learning since time immemorial.

Citing the examples of Kalhana’s Rajtarangini and the Mahayana Buddhism, the tenets of which were popular in Kashmir, he opined that history of India’s cultural traditions would remain incomplete without considering them.

Reiterating the importance of NEP, the President said India has an unprecedented demographic dividend but it could be positively realized only if the young people constituting a substantial segment of the population become skilled, professionally competent and above all educated in the real sense.

The region was a reservoir of extremely intelligent, talented and innovative children. The implementation of the education policy will produce students with “ignited minds", he added.

Emphasizing on value-based education, Kovind said it was “important to understand our tradition and rich cultural heritage which can be achieved only in our mother tongue. It is the mother tongue that is being encouraged in the new education policy as it adheres to the cultural ethos of our country.”

He observed that the three-language formula envisioned in this policy was of immense significance and could promote multilingualism as well as national unity. At the same time, no language will be imposed on any state or union territory.

The NEP focuses on ensuring accessibility, equality, affordability, accountability and quality in education and encourages skill development, experience-based learning and logical thinking.

Emphasizing the principle of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India), he said, vocational education as emulated in the NEP 2020, will help achieve this goal.

