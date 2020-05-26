IMD says heat wave conditions to continue for two days over plans of NW, Central India

New Delhi, May 26, 2020

The present heat wave conditions in northwest India, central Idnia and adjoining interior parts of eastern India are likely to continue for two more days due to prevailing dry northwesterly winds over the region, according to the National Weather Forecasting Centre of the India Meteorological Department.

Meteorological sub-division wise, isolated severe heat wave conditions with heat wave at many places are very likely over Vidarbha during 26th-27th May and with heat wave over some parts over Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and East Madhya Pradesh on 26th May.

Heat wave conditions are likely at a few places over Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh and at isolated places over Punjab and East Uttar Pradesh on 27th May. Isolated heat wave conditions are also likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Marathawada and Madhya Maharashtra during the next 2-3 days, an official press release said.

Under the influence of a Western Disturbance and formation of east-west trough in lower levels and likely occurrence of rain/thunderstorm from 28th-29th May, the maximum temperatures over plains of north India likely to recede from 28th onwards with substantial reduction of heat wave conditions from 29th May.

Under favourable wind conditions over parts of central and adjoining eastern parts of India, heat wave conditions are also likely to reduce from these areas from 29th May, the release said.

Due to strong southerly wind from Bay of Bengal to northeast India at lower tropospheric levels; heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls are likely at isolated places over parts of Assam & Meghalaya during the next five days and over Arunachal Pradesh on 26th May.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the next five days and over adjoining parts of east India during the next 48 hours.

Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over parts of south peninsular India during 26th-30th May, it said.

The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) continues to pass through Lat.5°N/Long.85°E, Lat.8°N/Long.90°E, Car Nicobar, Lat.11°N/Long.95°E.

"Conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of south Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea & adjoining central Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours," the release added.

