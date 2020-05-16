IMD issues pre-cyclone watch for West Bengal, North Odisha coasts

New Delhi, May 16, 2020

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today issued a pre-cyclone watch for the West Bengal and North Odisha coasts with a depression over southeast Bay of Bengal likely to develop into a cyclonic storm in the next 12 horus and further into a severe cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours.

In a bulletin issued at 1500 hours today, the IMD said the depression over southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood had moved northwestwards with a speed of 16 kmph during the past six hours and lay centred at 1130 hrs IST near latitude 10.9°N and longitude 86.3°E, about 1040 km south of Paradip (Odisha), 1200 km south-southwest of Digha (West Bengal) and 1300 km south-southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh).

"It is very likely to intensify into a Cyclonic Storm during next 12 hours and further into a severe cyclonic storm during subsequent 24 hours. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards initially till 17th May and then re-curve north-northeastwards across northwest Bay of Bengal towards West Bengal and adjoining Odisha coasts during 18th to 20th May 2020," the bulletin said.

According to the IMD, under the influence of the system, light to moderate rainfall was very likely at most places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, with heavy falls at isolated places, today.

It said coastal Odisha is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy falls at isolated places from 18th May evening, heavy to very heavy rainfalls at a few places on 19th May and isolated heavy rainfall over northeast Odisha on 20th May 2020.

Coastal districts of Gangetic West Bengal are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy falls at a few places on 19th May, heavy to very heavy falls at a few places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal on 20th May.

The bulletin said squally wind speed reaching 45 to 55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is likely to commence along and off south Odisha coast from 18th evening, extend over north Odisha coast from 19th morning and along and off West Bengal coast from 19th afternoon. The wind speed will gradually increase becoming gale wind speed reaching 75 to 85 kmph gusting to 95 kmph from 20th morning along and off north Odisha and West Bengal coast. It will gradually increase thereafter.

Squally wind speed reaching 45 to 55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is likely over the Andaman Sea during the next 48 hours, it said.

The bulletin said squally wind speed reaching 45 to 55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is prevailing over southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal. It is likely to increase becoming 90-100 gusting to 110 kmph over eastcentral and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal by 17th morning, 120-130 gusting to 145 kmph over southern parts of central Bay of Bengal by 18th morning, 155-165 gusting to 180 kmph over northern parts of central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Bay of Bengal on 19th, and 160-170 gusting to 190 kmph over north Bay of Bengal by 20th morning.

According to the bulletin, sea condition will be rough to very rough over south & adjoining central Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea till 16th May evening. It will be high over southwest and adjoining central Bay of Bengal from the 16th May night, very high over the same region from 17th morning. It will become phenomenal over southern parts of central Bay of Bengal on 18th, over northern parts of central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Bay of Bengal on 19th May and over north Bay of Bengal on 20th May 2020.

The bulletin advised fishermen not to venture into south Bay of Bengal from 16th to 17th May, to central Bay of Bengal 17th to 18th May and north Bay of Bengal during 19 to 20th May.

Also, fishermen are advised not to venture into north Bay of Bengal along and off North Odisha, West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh coast during 18th to 20th May.

