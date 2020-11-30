IMD issues pre-cyclone watch for south Tamil Nadu, south Kerala coasts

New Delhi, November 30, 2020

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today said that a depression over southeast Bay of Bengal was likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm in the next 36 hours and cross the Sri Lanka coast on the evening or night of December 2.

In a bulletin issued this afternoon, the IMD said the depression had moved west-northwestwards during the past three hours and lay centered, at 0830 hours IST today, over the same region near latitude 7.7° N and longitude 87.70°E, about 710 km east-southeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka) and 1,120 km east-southeast of Kanyakumari (India).

"It is very likely to intensify further into a deep depression during next 12 hours and into a cyclonic storm during subsequent 24 hours. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and cross Sri Lanka coast between latitude 7.50 N and 9.00 N during evening/night of 2nd December. It is very like to move nearly westwards thereafter and emerge into Comorin area on 3rd December morning," the bulletin said.

According to the bulletin, heavy to very heavy rainfall was likely over south Tamil Nadu (Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Ramanathapuram and Sivagangai); south Kerala (Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha) on December 2 and 3, with isolated extremely heavy falls.

It said isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall was likely over these regions on December 1 and 4.

The bulletin said heavy to very heavy rainfall was very likely at isolated places over north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Mahe & Kariakal and north Kerala during December 2 and 3, and isolated heavy rainfall during December 1 and 4.

It also said heavy rainfall was very likely at isolated places over south coastal Andhra Pradesh during December 2 and 3 and over Lakshadweep during December 3 and 4.

The bulletin said squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph was very likely over central parts of South Bay of Bengal on November 30.

It would gradually increase becoming 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph over southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal from December 1 night and 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph over southwest Bay of Bengal, along and off Sri Lanka coast and 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph over Comorin Area, Gulf of Mannar and south Tamil Nadu-Kerala coasts from December 2 for the subsequent 24 hours.

The squally wind speed reaching 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph is very likely to prevail over Gulf of Mannar, along & off south Tamil Nadu & Kerala coasts, Comorin Area, Lakshadweep-Maldives area and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea from December 3 morning for the subsequent 48 hours.

The bulletin said the sea condition would be rough to very rough over southeast Bay of Bengal from November 30 to December 1 and very rough to high over southwest & adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal along & off east Sri Lanka coast during December 1 and 2, and rough to very rough over Comorin Area, Gulf of Mannar & along & off south Tamil Nadu-Kerala coasts from December 2-4.

The sea condition will be rough to very rough over Lakshadweep-Maldives area and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea during December 3-4.

The bulletin called for total suspension of fishing operations in the area during November 30-December 4.

"Fishermen are advised not to venture into southeast Bay of Bengal from 30th Nov to 1st Dec, southwest Bay of Bengal and along & off east Sri Lanka coast from 1st to 3rd December; Comorin Area, Gulf of Mannar and south Tamilnadu-Kerala coasts from 2nd to 4th December, over Lakshadweep-Maldives area & adjoining southeast Arabian Sea from 3rd to 4th December.

"Fishermen out at sea are advised to return to the coast by today," the bulletin added.

NNN