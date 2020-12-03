IMD issues cyclone warning for south Tamil Nadu, south Kerala coasts

New Delhi, December 2, 2020

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today said that cyclone "Burevi" over Sri Lanka, is expected to cross the south Tamil Nadu coast, between Pamban and Kanniyakumari, between tonight and early tomorrow morning.

In a cyclone warning for the south Tamil Nadu and south Kerala coasts, issued this morning, the IMD said, Burevi had moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph during the past six hours and lay centered at 0230 hrs IST of today near latitude 9.0°N and longitude 80.8°E, about 60 km northwest of Trincomalee, 180 km east-southeast of Pamban (India) and 380 km east-northeast of Kanniyakumari (India).

"It is very likely to move nearly west-northwestwards and emerge into Gulf of Mannar on 3rd December morning.

"The Cyclonic Storm with wind speed of 70-80 gusting to 90 kmph would be centered very close to Pamban around noon of 3rd December. It would then move nearly west-southwestwards across Pamban area by afternoon and cross south Tamil Nadu coast between Pamban and Kanniyakumari during 3rd December night and 4th December early morning as a Cyclonic Storm with wind speed of 70-80 gusting to 90 kmph.

"Thus its impact on south Tamil Nadu coastal districts is very likely to commence from 3rd December forenoon initially over Ramanathapuram district and gradually towards Kanniyakumari district," the bulletin said.

The IMD said heavy to very heavy rainfall was very likely at a few places over south Tamil Nadu (Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Tenkasi and Sivagangai districts) and over south Kerala (Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha), with isolated extremely heavy falls,on December 3.

There could be isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over south Tamil Nadu and south Kerala tomorrow, it said.

The bulletin said there could heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Mahe and Karaikal and north Kerala today and isolated heavy rainfall tomorrow.

Heavy rainfall was also very likely at isolated places over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Lakshadweep today and tomorrow.

The bulletin said the prevailing gale wind speed reaching 75-85 kmph gusting to 95 kmph over southwest Bay of Bengal and along and off Sri Lanka coast will continue for the next 12 hours and gradually decrease thereafter.

Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph was very likely over Comorin Area, Gulf of Mannar and along and off south Tamil Nadu coast (Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts) and south Kerala coast (Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts). It will gradually increase becoming 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph from early hours of today and 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph from forenoon today for the subsequent 24 hours and decrease thereafter.

Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph was very likely over Lakshadweep-Maldives area and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea from today morning for the next 48 hours.

The bulletin said storm surge of about 1.0 m height above astronomical tide is very likely to inundate low lying areas of south coastal Tamil Nadu (Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts) during the time of landfall.

According to the bulletin, the sea condition is very rough to high over southwest Bay of Bengal and along and off east Sri Lanka coast and the same will continue till midnight tonight and gradually improve thereafter.

It will be very rough to high over Comorin Area, Gulf of Mannar, along and off south Tamil Nadu-Kerala and west Sri Lanka coast today annd tomorrow.

Sea condition will be rough to very rough over Lakshadweep-Maldives area and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea during December 3 to 5.

The bulletinn called for total suspension of fishing operations during December 3-5 in the affected areas.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into southwest Bay of Bengal and along and off east Sri Lanka coast today; Comorin Area, Gulf of Mannar and south Tamil Nadu-Kerala and west Sri Lanka coasts from December 3-4; and in Lakshadweep-Maldives area and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea from December 3-5.

