IMD forecasts strong winds, extremely heavy rainfall over Mumbai till Thursday morning

Mumbai, August 5, 2020

The National Weather Forecasting Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today forecast that strong winds with speed reaching 70 kmph were likely to continue along and off the Mumbai and adjoining Konkan coast till tomorrow morning and gradually reduce thereafter.

Extremely heavy rainfalls were also likely to continue over Mumbai tonight and reduce from tomorrow, an official press release said.

The release said realized rainfall over Mumbai between 0830 hrs IST and 1730 hrs IST of today were 22.9 cm at Colaba and 8.8 cam at Santacruz.

Winds of 60-70 kmph were reported over Colaba today. The wind speed also increased upto 107 kmph in gustiness during 1700-1715 hrs IST today over Colaba, it added.

