IIT Madras tops NIRF overall rankings, also stands first among engineering colleges

New Delhi, June 11, 2020

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has topped the NIRF Overall Ranking 2020 and also stood first in the rankings for Engineering Colleges.

Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) was ranked first among Management institutes, AIIMS, Delhi, among medical colleges, Miranda House, Delhi among the colleges and Jamia Hamdard, Delhi among Pharmacy institutes.

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) is used by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) to release annual rankings of India educational institutions with the help of several parameters including resources, research and stakeholder perception.

Releasing the “India Rankings 2020” of Institutions of Higher Education in 10 categories through video conferencing, the Minister said these rankings act as a guide to students for selection of universities based on a set of criteria and helps universities to improve their performance on various ranking parameters and identify gaps in research and areas of improvement.

The ranking of Institutions at national level instil a competitive spirit among institutions to perform better and secure a higher rank in the international ranking, he added.

Pokhriyal said the Ministry has taken this important initiative of creating the NIRF which is being used for the past five years for ranking of institutions of higher education in different categories and domains of knowledge. This exercise has also created a habit of organizing the data by the institutions and most of all these institutions attempt themselves to become more competitive.

He said he was happy to observe that broad categories of parameters identified in the NIRF have successfully captured all the important aspects of teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduate outcomes etc. in institutions of higher education.

He noted that country-specific parameters relevant to the Indian situation such as regional diversity, outreach, gender equity and inclusion of disadvantaged sections of the society were included in the ranking methodology.

All parameters and sub-parameters are duly normalized so keep them “size-independent” and “age-independent” so that large and old institutions do not get undue advantages. Pokhriyal said it was indeed befitting that besides overall ranking, category-specific rankings are done for colleges and universities and subject-specific rankings are done for Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Architecture, Law and Medicine. A new subject domain, “Dental” was introduced from 2020.

In order to provide the facility of online practising in the difficult time of COVID-19, NTA recently launched National Test Abhyas app for JEE and NEET students and around 65 lakhs students have already downloaded the app for practising the online test.

The Minister congratulated the officials of the Ministry, Member Secretary National Board of Accreditation and his team at NBA and at INFLIBNET Centre for uninterrupted release of India Rankings for the last five years. He also congratulated the Institutions that have secured the first three positions in various categories and subject domains.

Minister of State for HRD Sanjay Dhotre, Additional Secretary (Higher Education) Rakesh Ranjan, UGC Chairman Prof DP Singh, AICTE Chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe, NBA Chairman Prof KK Aggarwal; Member Secretary NBA, Dr Anil Kumar Nassa and representatives of Higher Education Institutions witnessed the release

The ranking framework evaluates institutions on five broad generic groups of parameters, Teaching, Learning and Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practice (RP), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI) and Perception (PR). Ranks are assigned based on the total sum of marks assigned for each of these five broad groups of parameters.

Besides, sourcing data on various parameters from applicant institutions, third party sources of data have also been used, wherever possible. Scopus (Elsevier Science) and Web of Science (Clarivate Analytics) were used for retrieving publications and citations data.

Derwent Innovation was used for retrieving data on patents. Data retrieved from these sources was shared with the institutions for transparency with a provision to give their inputs.

A total number of 3771 unique institutions offered themselves for ranking under “Overall”, category-specific and/or domain-specific rankings for India Rankings 2020.

In all, 5805 applications for ranking were made by these 3771 unique applicant institutions under various categories/domains, which include 294 Universities, 1071 Engineering Institutions, 630 Management Institutions, 334 Pharmacy Institutions, 97 Law Institutions, 118 Medical Institutions, 48 Architecture Institutions and 1659 General Degree Colleges.

A noticeable increase in institutional participation in the rankings exercise this year indicating its recognition amongst institutions of higher education in India as a fair and transparent ranking exercise.

Number of unique applicants to India Rankings have increased from 3127 in 2019 to 3771 in 2020 whereas the total number of applications for ranking in various categories have increased from 4873 in 2019, to 5805 in 2020, that is, a total increase of 644 unique institutions and 932 total applicants.

As a matter of practice, 200 institutions are ranked in an engineering discipline, 100 institutions are ranked in Overall, University and College categories, 75 each in Management and Pharmacy, 40 in Medical and 20 each in Architecture and Law and 30 institutions are ranked in Dental for the first time.

Additional rankings in suitably bunched forms are also being provided. Data for ranked institutions were painstakingly verified, inconsistencies, contradictions and outliers were screened and identified, which requires a lot of diligence, patience and tactful handling of institutions.

Here are the rankings:

Overall

1. Indian Institute of Technology Madras

2. Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru

3. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

4. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

5. Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

6. Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur

7. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati

8. Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi

9. Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

10. Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

University

1. Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru

2. Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi

3. Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

4. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore

5. Jadavpur University, Kolkata

6. University of Hyderabad,

7. Calcutta University, Kolkata

8. Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal

9. Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune

10. Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi

Engineering

1. Indian Institute of Technology Madras

2. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

3. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

4. Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur

5. Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

6. Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

7. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati

8. Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad

9. National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli

10. Indian Institute of Technology Indore

Management

1. Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad

2. Indian Institute of Management Bangalore

3. Indian Institute of Management Calcutta

4. Indian Institute of Management Lucknow

5. Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

6. Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode

7. Indian Institute of Management Indore

8. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

9. Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI)

10. Management Development Institute, Gurugram

Colleges

1. Miranda House, Delhi

2. Lady Shri Ram College for Women, New Delhi

3. Hindu College, Delhi

4. St. Stephen`s College, Delhi

5. Presidency College, Chennai

6. Loyola College, Chennai

7. St. Xavier`s College, Kolkata

8. Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira, Howrah

9. Hans Raj College, Delhi

10. PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore

Pharmacy

1. Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi

2. Panjab University, Chandigarh

3. National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Mohali

4. Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai

5. National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Hyderabad

6. Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani

7. Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Udupi

8. National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Ahmedabad

9. JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty

10. JSS College of Pharmacy, Mysore

Medical

1. All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi

2. Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh

3. Christian Medical College, Vellore

Architecture

1. Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

2. Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

3. National Institute of Technology Calicut

Law

1. National Law School of India University, Bengaluru

2. National Law University, New Delhi

3. Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad

Dental

1. Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, Delhi

2. Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Udupi

3. Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune

NNN