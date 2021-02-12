IIM Udaipur organizes Research Communication Masterclass Series

Udaipur, February 12, 2021

Indian Institute of Management Udaipur (IIMU) has announced a virtual Research Communication Masterclass Series in collaboration with S. P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR).

This series will enhance the ability of doctoral students and young researchers to make high-quality research presentations, IIMU said in a press release.

The quality of research presentations is a critical factor in the socialization of research. The Masterclass will help students improve their ability to frame questions, link questions to appropriate methodology and tell a story. The ultimate aim is to deliver an effective presentation and communication efficacy.

On this collaboration, Prof Janat Shah, Director, IIM Udaipur said, "The Masterclass Series is a conceptualized high intensity and impact learning experience for the doctoral students at both the B-Schools on how to communicate with clarity about their research. This is a critical collaboration. IIMU-SPJIMR is inviting eminent global researchers from various areas of management to speak as part of this Masterclass."

Under the Masterclass, 20 globally renowned researchers will present their self-interest co-authored/authored papers. Each monthly session will run for approximately two hours wherein the researchers will present for one hour on recent top-tier research and then discuss the why behind the presentation in the remaining hour. The discussion will be opened to the faculty and the doctoral students.

Dr Ranjan Banerjee, Dean, SPJIMR said, "It is not easy to combine storytelling with research rigour. Our doctoral students are getting a chance to learn critical skills from the best in the world. I have always believed that the best institutes should collaborate and not compete, and this partnership is a step in that direction."

Active faculty holding a strong publishing record in international journals such as UTD list of journals will be included in this programme.

