IIM Udaipur invites applications for one-year MBA in Digital Enterprise Management

Udaipur, October 13, 2020

The Indian Institute of Management, Udaipur (IIMU) has invited applications for the second batch of its full-time one-year MBA program in Digital Enterprise Management (DEM).

The DEM programme is India’s only one-year, full-time MBA for experienced professionals who wish to build or enhance their managerial career in the digital domain, a press release from IIMU said here on Monday.

The programme is aimed at equipping managers and leaders to work efficiently in the fast-changing and emerging digital business enterprises where conventional management concepts and leadership styles may be found wanting. The DEM programme will help develop managerial talent for digital business leadership and entrepreneurship, the release said.

Announcing the opening of the admission season, Prof. Janat Shah, Director, IIM Udaipur said, “The DEM programme aims at developing business leaders who will drive the digital economy. It is the first MBA in the country in which students focus on learning how to manage digital systems and how to use those systems to make data-driven decisions.”

The students would learn from academicians and industry practitioners through case studies, simulations, frameworks and lab projects that will prepare them to face the challenges of the emerging digital world, he added.

Applicants for admission to the program should have completed a minimum of 10+2 years of school education and a minimum of 3 years of university education with a bachelor’s degree or equivalent in any discipline.

They should present a valid GMAT or GRE score, or CAT score of the examination taken in 2018 or later. The applicants should have a minimum full-time work experience of 36 months as of March 31, 2021.

Applicants will be shortlisted based on the eligibility criteria and called for the second round of the admission process for a personal interview. An offer of admission is made based on the candidate’s overall academic profile, work experience, score in GMAT/GRE/CAT and performance in the personal interview.

IIM Udaipur has an Academic Advisory Board for structuring this programme. The board comprises the founders of digital companies in the country like Quikr’s Pranay Chulet and Info Edge India Ltd’s Hitesh Oberoi.

Senior leaders from leading consulting, technology, consumer products and analytics companies including Ganesan Ramachandran (Accenture), Kamesh Mullapudi (Deloitte), Nitin Bawankule (STAR India), Sreejit Roy (IBM), K Harishankar (Kimberly Clark) and Ravi Vijayaraghavan (Flipkart) are also members of the Advisory Board.

Prof Shah said the B-school has entered into multiple memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with several leading and start-up companies across business verticals for sharing and development of knowledge in the digital world.

The online Application Cycle 1 that started on September 15 will close on October 31 at 2359 hours. The result will be announced on November 18.

Application Cycle 2 begins on November 2 and closes on December 12 at 2359 hours. The result will be announced on December 30.

Application Cycle 3 begins on December 13 and closes on January 11, 2021, at 2359 hours. The result will be announced on January 29.

Application Cycle 4 begins on January 13 and closes on February 15 at 2359 hours. The result will be announced on March 12. Registration for the programme at IIMU will be on May 5, 2021.

IIM Udaipur, set up in 2011, received accreditation from the AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business) within eight years. IIMU has also been listed on the QS 2021 Masters in Management (MIM) Rankings as well as the Financial Times (FT) MIM Ranking 2020. IIMU is the youngest B-school in the world on both these rankings.

According to the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2020, IIM Udaipur is ranked 17th among the B-Schools in the country. It is currently ranked 4th in India for research in the field of management according to the methodology used by UT Dallas which tracks publications in the leading global journals.

Besides the flagship two-year MBA Programme, IIMU offers one-year full-time, residential MBA programs in Global Supply Chain Management and Digital Enterprise Management.

It additionally offers a PhD Programme. IIMU also houses an Incubation Centre and Consumer Culture Lab, besides centres for Development Policy and Management, Global Supply Chain Management and Digital Enterprise Management. Its corporate partnerships extend into multiple engagements for the Institute.

NNN