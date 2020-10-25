IIM Ahmedabad team finishes global runners-up in international consulting case competition

Ahmedabad, October 25, 2020

A four-member students’ team from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIMA) has emerged as global runners-up in a first-of-its-kind international case competition organized by the Impetus Consulting Group in Australia.

The competition was organized entirely online, with the support of top consulting firms such as Bain & Co., Monitor Deloitte and Accenture Strategy, the IIM said in a press release.

Nearly a hundred applicants, including students from the University of Melbourne, Monash University, RMIT and Deakin University, took part in the competition.

A team consisting of second-year PGP and PGP-FABM students from IIM-A, namely Aayush Gupta, Dr Dhairya Shrivastava, Kartik Mittal and Nishima Kathuria participated in the competition. The students were from diverse backgrounds, including business management, medicine, engineering and agriculture.

The team progressed to the international heats round, with the top 8 teams - becoming the global finalists. The heats round was adjudged by consultants from Monitor Deloitte and Accenture Strategy. In the grand finale, consultants from Bain & Co. judged the top 4 teams, adjudicating the IIM-A team to be the runners-up.

The judges appraised the team saying, “There were huge, huge amounts of analysis done, with a lot of content on the slides…”

Informed by Bain & Co., the case competition was geared towards crafting an expansion strategy for a volunteer tutoring group located in the province of Victoria, Australia.

Aayush Gupta, a participant, said, “The case opened new avenues for us to explore the breadth of consulting with voices from a different region. It was an invigorating experience.”

The case competition also provided an experience of social consulting to the students. The client for the case competition was a volunteer tutoring group based out of Monash University. The tutors gave free classes to disadvantaged high school students in Melbourne. The team was thrilled to be a part of such a socially conscious project, a press release from IIMA added.

