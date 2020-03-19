IHBT scientists develop new sanitizer

New Delhi, March 19, 2020

In view of the rise in demand for sanitisers in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, the CSIR-Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (CSIR-IHBT) has developed a new hand sanitiser to be made available in several natural flavours.

Dr Sanjay Kumar, Director of IHBT, based in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh, said, “The natural flavours, active tea constituents and alcohol content in this hand-sanitizer have been used as per the guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO). One of the special things is that chemicals like parabens, triclosan, synthetic fragrance and phthalates have not been used in this product.”

The technology has been transferred to a Palampur-based company, A. B. Scientific Solutions for the commercial production of this newly developed hand-sanitizer. An agreement has been signed between CSIR-Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (CSIR-IHBT) and the company.

The company, which has a strong nationwide marketing network of its own will be establishing a facility in Palampur for the commercial production of hand-sanitizer. The company will also market these hand-sanitizers and other disinfectants in all major cities across the country.

