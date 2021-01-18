IAS officer's brother found dead in mysterious circumstances

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh), January 18, 2021

The body of Ankur Agarwal, brother of Luv Agarwal, an IAS officer posted in the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, was found in mysterious circumstances in the Sarsawan industrial area on Monday night.

Ankur's licensed pistol was found lying near his body.

Senior police officials reached the site on learning of the incident and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

Saharanpur Superintendent of Police (SP) (Rural) said that, prima face, the death appeared to be a case of suicide but further investigations were on to establish the cause of death and other details.

Sources said that a family dispute may have led to Ankur taking the drastic step.

Further details are awaited.

IANS