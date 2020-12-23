IAS officer held in Rajasthan on bribery charge

Jaipur, December 23, 2020

A team of the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) in Rajasthan on Wednesday arrested Inder Singh Rao, a former District Collector of Baran district, on charges of corruption, ACB Director General B. L. Soni said.

Confirming the IAS officer's arrest, Soni said that a special team was formed under ACB ADG Dinesh M. N. who initiated the probe and laid a trap on the basis of a complaint filed by one Govid Singh, who wanted to renew the lease for his petrol pump.

On December 9, an ACB team from Kota had arrested Inder Singh Rao's personal assistant (PA) Mahavir Prasad Nagar red-handed while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1.40 lakh.

During interrogation, Nagar allegedly revealed that he had taken this amount on behalf of the District Collector in lieu of issuing a no-objection certificate (NOC) for the petrol pump. The ACB had then filed a case against Rao. At the same time, Rao was immediately declared an APO (awaiting posting orders) by the state government.

After grilling Nagar, the ACB also questioned Rao for 10 hours on the same day and a case was filed against him. His mobile phone was also seized.

Rao was called to the ACB headquarters in Jaipur for questioning on Wednesday after which he was arrested.

IANS