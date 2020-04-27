IAF’s support towards the fight against COVID-19

New Delhi, April 27, 2020

Indian Air Force (IAF) has stepped up its efforts to meet all the emerging requirements of the Union Government during the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

IAF continues to airlift essential supplies of medicine and ration along with medical personnel within the country, to equip state governments and supporting agencies to combat the contagion effectively, an official press release said.

On April 25, IAF's transport aircraft landed at Lengpui Airport in Mizoram with 22 tonnes of medical supplies meant for combating COVID-19. The supplies were airlifted for the governments of Mizoram and Meghalaya. Till date, IAF has transported approximately 600 tonnes of medical equipment and support material.

A 15-member team of Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) Rapid Response was sent to Kuwait on April 11 in response to a request from that country. On completion of the task, the team was airlifted from Kuwait in a C-130 aircraft of IAF on April 25. During the return, a six-year-old girl suffering from cancer, requiring immediate emergency surgery, was also evacuated along with her father.

IAF continues to maintain operation preparedness, while following all the guidelines issued by the Government of India ensuring social distancing measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus in IAF workplaces, the release said.

"As the nation takes big strides in its fight to contain and defeat the contagion, IAF reaffirms its commitment to meet all emerging needs in a professional manner," it added.

